LIST: The Weirdest Jobs Per State

It isn’t uncommon to hear kids say they want to be firefighters, or even doctors or teachers, but we bet none of them have ever said they want to be a face feeler. In fact, most adults didn’t even know that’s a thing, but apparently, it is! And it’s also one of several weird jobs that people in this country have.

The site 24/7 Wall Street reviewed job listing sites, online databases, and occupation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the weirdest job or job opening in every state, and while some aren’t that crazy, there are others that will probably leave you shaking your head.

For example, the face feeler is actually a job in North Carolina (they test out personal care items like razor blades and beauty products), while in California, it’s someone’s job to be a dog surfing instructor and in Minnesota someone actually has a job as a professional sleeper. Um, how can I get that gig?

Other weird jobs by state include:

Arkansas – Log grader

Colorado – Hangover helpers party cleaner

Connecticut – Telephone operator (believe it or not, they still exist)

Florida – Scuba diving pizza delivery man

Georgia – Chicken sexer

Hawaii – Golf ball diver

Illinois – Flavorist

Kansas – Dog food taster

Michigan – Furniture tester

Missouri – Dice quality inspector

New Jersey – Gum buster

Source: 24/7 Wall Street