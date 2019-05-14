The Lowdown On 2019 Summer Travel

Memorial Day weekend is almost here, which means lots of folks are probably counting the days until their summer vacation, and who could blame them.

According to a recent Expedia poll, 85% of Americans will be taking at least one trip this summer, with 60% of folks spending that vacation here in the U.S.A. with Las Vegas, Orlando, San Diego and Los Angeles amongst the top destinations for summer.

As for what most people are hoping to accomplish on their summer vacation, the poll finds that most people are looking forward to disconnecting from work, as well as hitting the beach, getting sun, sightseeing and spending time with family and friends.

The site is also offering some insight into when is the best time to book your vacations in order to get the best deals.

Hotels – Waiting until the last minute could save you as much as 15%, but it also could mean you’ll miss out on the hotel you want. If you don’t want to risk it, book between 21 to 30 out and you’ll probably save about 10%.

Airfare – The best deals can be found between 21 and 30 days before a trip. Plus, flying on a Thursday or Friday can save about 10%.

Car Rental – To save money book about 14 to 20 days in advance.

Source: Expedia