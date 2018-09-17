Luke Bryan Fulfills His “Dream” Of His Own Record Label

Luke Bryan recently announced the creation of his own record label, 32 Bridge Entertainment, through his record label UMG Nashville, and he calls it a “dream come true.”

Luke just signed his first artist, Jon Langston, who performed on Luke’s Farm Tour, and he was so impressed with him that he flat out told him, “I don’t know how I’m gonna make this happen, but quit worrying about getting a record deal….we’re gonna make stuff happen."

As for what he likes most about Jon, he notes, “He loves making music. He loves the fans. He’s out there working his tail off, and he’s growing every day,” adding, “Every day, he gets better and better.”

