Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and More Reveal How They Stay Cool Performing in Warm Weather

With the temperatures getting warmer many of your favorite Country artists have the remedy to keeping cool while performing in the Summer weather.

Luke Bryan recently told CMT’s Cody Alan that he looks forward to wearing a thong during his performance in Philadelphia’s 110-degree weather.

However, what to wear isn’t on Keith Urban’s mind, the Aussie says he “just wants to be comfy” and warns against wearing pants that could rip.

Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line thinks that "It feels good to get a little hot and get a little sweaty and get a little uncomfortable.”

Are you concerned about hot weather when attending an even hotter Summer concert?