Luke Combs Announces Second Headlining Tour

Luke Combs has made his 2019 plans. The singer has announced dates for his second headlining tour, the “Beer Never Broke My Heart” Tour.

The trek, featuring special guests LANCO and Jameson Rodgers, will kick off January 31st in Birmingham, Alabama and wraps May 12th in Morrison, Colorado.

Check out the first few dates below and click here for a complete schedule. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am.

January 31: Birmingham, AL — Legacy Arena at the BJCC

February 1: Huntington, WV – Big Sandy Superstore Arena

February 2: Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

February 7: Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena

February 8: North Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena

February 9: Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s River Center

February 14: Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena

February 15: Knoxville, TN — Thompson-Boling Arena

February 16: Evansville, IN — Ford Center

February 21: Hershey, PA — Giant Center

Source: Luke Combs