Luke Combs Announces Second Headlining Tour
Luke Combs has made his 2019 plans. The singer has announced dates for his second headlining tour, the “Beer Never Broke My Heart” Tour.
The trek, featuring special guests LANCO and Jameson Rodgers, will kick off January 31st in Birmingham, Alabama and wraps May 12th in Morrison, Colorado.
Check out the first few dates below and click here for a complete schedule. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am.
January 31: Birmingham, AL — Legacy Arena at the BJCC
February 1: Huntington, WV – Big Sandy Superstore Arena
February 2: Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex
February 7: Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena
February 8: North Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena
February 9: Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s River Center
February 14: Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena
February 15: Knoxville, TN — Thompson-Boling Arena
February 16: Evansville, IN — Ford Center
February 21: Hershey, PA — Giant Center
Source: Luke Combs