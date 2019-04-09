Luke Combs’ “Beautiful Crazy” Is Still Number One

Luke Combs’ “Beautiful Crazy” is still reigning supreme on the country charts. The song tops the “Billboard” Country Airplay chart for a seventh week, as well as the Hot Country Songs chart for a third week.

“Beautiful Crazy” is now tied for the second-longest stint at number one in Country Airplay history. Four others songs have lasted that long on top - Tim McGraw’s “Live Like You Were Dying,” Kenny Chesney’s “There Goes My Life” Darryl Worley’s “Have You Forgotten?” and Kenny’s “The Good Stuff.” The record for the longest reign, eight weeks, is held by two songs - Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffet’s “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” and Lonestar’s “Amazed.”

Elsewhere on the chart:

Kelsea Ballerini’s “Miss Me More” lands at ten on the Country Airplay chart, her sixth song to make it into the Top Ten on that chart.

Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country” jumps to five on the Hot Country Songs chart, making it his 31st Top Ten single. The tune also tops the Digital Songs Sales chart, his first number one on that chart.

