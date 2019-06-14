Man Mows Lawns In All 50 States To Honor Veterans

An Alabama man has completed a 50-state mission to honor America's veterans - by mowing their lawns.

Rodney Smith Jr. of Hunstville launched the '50 Lawn Challenge' a few years ago after seeing an elderly veteran struggling with a lawnmower. Since then, he's traveled to every state, recruiting young people to help veterans and others in need of yardwork help in the community.

This week, Smith completed his 2019 challenge by flying to Hawaii to mow his final lawn. He estimates he's mowed about 2,500 lawns since starting his project in 2015.

What's the farthest you've ever traveled to do yardwork?