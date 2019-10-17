Man Spends 17 Years Eating Nothing But Mac And Cheese

Some people love eating mac and cheese while others have no choice but to eat it every day.

Austin Davis is 20 years old and for the last 17 years, he has eaten nothing but macaroni and cheese. He says that nine times out of 10 he goes to his “ride or die” brand of Original Velveeta Shells and Cheese.

He says that he has no choice in the matter and that his body won't let him eat anything else. He says he has a selective eating disorder. According to his therapist Asley McHan, he has what is known as avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder. It's a mental condition where new foods can trigger negative physical reactions. This condition is often linked to traumatic events.

He says he tries to work out a few times a week so he doesn't gain a ton of weight. He also had a hard time finding a therapist who understands his condition.

He lives with his grandparents in Florida and says that being able to talk about his condition really helps him cope with it.

