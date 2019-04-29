Man Wins Legal Battle That Proved A Harshbrown Is Not A Cell Phone

A Connecticut man was driving last April when he was pulled over and ticketed for talking on the phone while driving. Thing is? The man claimed he was eating a hash brown. The cops didn't believe him and ticketed him anyway. He decided to fight the ticket in court.

Jason Stiber had refused to pay a $300 fine for the infraction and took his case to trial after a magistrate initially found him guilty. "It was probably the most expensive hash brown in history, but it was worth it," says Stiber's lawyer, John Thygerson. "People can take the path of least resistance, 'OK, I'll pay the fine.' But others say, 'No, I want to pay more for the principle.' "

Norwalk Superior Court Judge Maureen Dennis did not say whether Stiber was, in fact, eating a hash brown, but just ruled that the state failed to meet its burden of proof and ruled in his favor. In the end, this outcome took two trials and more than a year to come by, and it cost Stiber legal fees exceeding the $300 ticket and four days of missed work.

Source: Android Police