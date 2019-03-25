Maren Morris & Hubby Post Throwback Photos On Anniversary

Maren Morris and hubby Ryan Hurd celebrated their first wedding anniversary this weekend, and shared throwback photos from the big day in honor of the occasion.

“i wouldn’t mind doing this, say, 60 more times around the sun with you. happy 1 year, my love,” Maren wrote next to her pic, while Ryan added, “Best thing that’s ever happened to me. Best year of my life. I love you, MM. I tell you over and over, but you’ll still never know how much. Happy 1 year!”

ONE MORE THING! Maren had another reason to celebrate this weekend. The singer shared on Instagram that her amphitheater show in Nashville almost sold out on the first day tickets were on sale. “when they tell you your first headline amphitheater show is nearly sold out the first day... HOLY SH*T, NASHVILLE!,” she shared. “have more amphitheater dates announcing soon. i can’t believe this.”