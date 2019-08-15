A Married Couple Has Worn Matching Outfits Every Day for 67 Years

When you ask happily married couples what the keys are to having an incredible life together, you often hear things like communication, great family values and making sure you wear the same outfit as your spouse every day you're married.

Francis and Rosemary Klonts from Plumas Lake, California are getting ready to celebrate their 68th wedding anniversary next month and for the 67 years, they've been together, they've worn matching outfits every single day.

They met in junior high school in Auburn, Washington and ended up getting married when they were 19. Now they're both 87 and still not a day goes by that they're not wearing the same thing.

So how did the matching clothes thing start? Rosemary says, quote, "My mother got us matching shirts when we were in high school, well I picked them out and we've been matching ever since."

Francis says he likes it because, "She just lays it out for me, and I don't have to worry about a thing."

Source: CBS13