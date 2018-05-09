Michael Ray Drops Video For “Her World Or Mine”
Michael sings about a breakup in clip for latest single
Michael Ray has just released the video for his latest single, “Her World or Mine,” from his upcoming album “Amos,” which drops June 1st.
The clip has a solemn looking Ray singing the in a dark room. The track is about how two people handle a breakup differently, and Ray definitely could relate to the song, since he was going through relationship troubles when he first heard it.
"When I was in the studio recording this song, I struggled to get through it sometimes," Michael says. "I thought, 'man, I am living every lyric of this song right now.'"
Source: Rolling Stone