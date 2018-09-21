Miranda Lambert Kicks Off Country Music Hall Of Fame Residency

Miranda Lambert kicked off her Country Music Hall of Fame residency this week, and treated fans to some special guests and deep cuts.

Miranda called the show “The Ones That Got Away,” comprising her set mostly of songs she's rarely played live before, kicking things off with “Love Is Looking For You,” from her 2005 debut album “Kerosene.” She also performed the “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” tune “Desperation” live for the very first time.

Miranda also brought out some guests, including her dad Rick Lambert, who played guitar as Miranda sang “Greyhound Bound for Nowhere,” Natalie Hemby, who joined her for “White Liar,” Pistol Annies’ Ashley Monroe, who joined her for “Heart Like Mine” and a stunning “Me and Your Cigarettes” and Allison Moorer who performed her own song, “A Soft Place to Fall,” with Miranda.

As the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s 2018 Artist-in-Residence, Miranda is set to return for another show on Wednesday.

