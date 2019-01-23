New Bill Could Help Fund Wall By Unblocking Porn Sites

An Arizona state lawmaker has proposed a $20 fee on people who want to view online porn. And not just because - the idea is that they'll raise money for building a border wall between Arizona and Mexico.

According to sponsor State Representative Gail Griffin Arizona House Bill 2444 would require makers and distributors of Internet-connected devices to ship the devices with blocking software "that renders a website that displays obscene material inaccessible by default."

Then, any user who wants to deactivate the blocking software would have to pay "a onetime deactivation fee of at least $20 to the Arizona Commerce Authority." The fees would allegedly go to a fund that will finance a number of initiatives via grants, including the building of a border wall between Mexico and Arizona, or fund border security and other programs.

This fund would also provide grants to programs that prevent and protect victims of domestic trafficking. And if your thinking about deactivating the blocker by some other means, that would be considered a crime.

Source: Fox News