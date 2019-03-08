Rascal Flatts’ Music Is Country, With A Lot Of Other Influences

While Rascal Flatts’ music is rooted in country, they have dabbled in all sorts of sounds and there’s good reason for that. “I think we’re just being true to our roots and what we grew up on and yeah, we had different influences,” Gary LeVox shares.

He says that while their “first musical influences” were country, bluegrass and gospel, growing up in the 80s they “loved all the rock stuff and R&B stuff.”

Gary notes, “I think it’s what made our music so different was just kind of a big crock pot of all of our influences, but country being the root.”

Source: Rascal Flatts