Reba Calls Out Bro Country

Reba McEntire is not a fan of bro country, and she doesn’t care who knows it. In an interview with “PBS News Hour” she called out the popular style of country music, describing it as, “You know, Hey, bro, let's go down to the river and catch some fish.’ And everybody's good old boys. And that's the bro — bro music.”

Reba notes that country music is “kind of going away from that a little bit” at the moment, which she’s happy about. “I would really like it to get back to the real strong country, the country of Merle Haggard, Conway Twitty, Ronnie Milsap, Mel Tillis,” she says. “I miss that kind of country.”

Reba has been very vocal about how women are being treated in country music, specifically the lack of women nominated for Entertainer of the Year at this year’s ACM Awards, which she will host.

Reba said it was “disappointing,” that there were no women nominated, but added “it didn’t surprise me.” She’s also hopeful things will change. “When anything like that happens, I just know us gals got to — we got to work harder,” she says. “We got to support each other. We have got to get in there next year. It's got to change.”

Source: PBS News Hour