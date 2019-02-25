Reba Turned Down “Titanic”

Reba McEntire almost starred in one of the biggest movies in Hollywood history. In case you missed it, during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Reba shared that she was forced to pass on the role of Molly Brown in “Titanic” because of her touring schedule.

"We were on tour, and I had a lot of people on the payroll,” she shared. “We had these three months already scheduled to do the movie, and then (the movie) got behind on scheduling and said, ‘No, we’re going to have to move it,’ so we couldn’t reschedule all the arenas and everything.”

Katy Bates wound up in the role, and when asked whether she felt terrible once the film became a hit she noted, “Well, sure! Absolutely! But you’ve got to take care of your people." Check out the interview to the right.

ONE MORE THING! Reba has shared another new song from her upcoming album "Stronger Than The Truth," which is set to drop April 5th. The latest is the song "No U in Oklahoma," which she co-wrote with Ronnie Dunn and Donna McSpadden!!!