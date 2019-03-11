Rotten Tomatoes Removes Hoards Of Negative “Captain Marvel” Reviews

Rotten Tomatoes laid down some new rules after the “Captain Marvel” page was flooded with bad reviews by trolls, making it so fans can no longer submit a review until after it hits theaters. Well, “Captain Marvel” just came out this weekend, and it didn’t take long for things to get weird on the page.

Within hours of its release on Friday, The Hollywood Reporter says that more than 58,000 reviews appeared on the site, bringing the audience score down to 33-percent. As the outlet points out, that’s even more reviews than the entire run of “Avengers: Infinity War.” But by that afternoon, the reviews dropped to 7,000… and Rotten Tomatoes has explained why.

The site is blaming a glitch for the hoard of reviews. Basically, once the movie hit theaters, allowing the audience reviews to roll in, all of those past troll reviews came back at once. “We have identified a bug in the post-release functionality… the quantity of user ratings included both pre-release and post-release fan voting,” the site’s statement reads.

