Russian Spy Whales Have Been Found

It appears that the Russians will stop at nothing to spy on its enemies. Even if that means training whales to be spies.

A Marine biologist found a beluga whale just off Norway's coast wearing a special Russian harness that held a GoPro camera. Officials believe this could be a spy whale that was probably trained by the Russian navy. Professor Audun Rikardsen, who found the whale, said the harness had not only the GoPro camera holder but a label sourcing it to St Petersburg. A Norwegian fisherman managed to remove it from the whale.

He said a Russian fellow scientist had told him that it was not the sort of kit that Russian scientists would use. Russia has a naval base in the region. Russians have admitted to training dolphins for war in the past but denied any training of beluga whales.