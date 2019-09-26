Samuel L. Jackson To Voice Alexa
September 26, 2019
Congratulations are in order for Samuel L. Jackson. He’ll be the first celebrity voice mimicked by Alexa. Amazon made the announcement during a hardware extravaganza.
For the low, low price of 99 cents, Samuel will tell you jokes, share info about the weather, set timers, and be your all-around digital bestie. All that, and he’ll be ready to answer your questions. And yes, there will be a clean and an explicit version of Sam.
For the record, Amazon says that the 99-cent price is introductory so it’s better to get it sooner rather later. Also, it’s not clear whether that’ll be the price for all celebrity voices – which roll out next year – or if it’s a per-celebrity price.
Source: Engadget