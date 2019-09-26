Samuel L. Jackson To Voice Alexa

Congratulations are in order for Samuel L. Jackson. He’ll be the first celebrity voice mimicked by Alexa. Amazon made the announcement during a hardware extravaganza.

For the low, low price of 99 cents, Samuel will tell you jokes, share info about the weather, set timers, and be your all-around digital bestie. All that, and he’ll be ready to answer your questions. And yes, there will be a clean and an explicit version of Sam.

For the record, Amazon says that the 99-cent price is introductory so it’s better to get it sooner rather later. Also, it’s not clear whether that’ll be the price for all celebrity voices – which roll out next year – or if it’s a per-celebrity price.

Source: Engadget