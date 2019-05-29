Skittles Singles Turn Your Water Into Candy

If you’re tired of drinking plain, regular water, Skittles may have the fix for you. The candy company is bringing their fruity goodness to your water bottle in liquid form with Skittles Singles to Go. Instagram account @junkfoodmom saw the Skittles product at the Sweets & Snacks Expoand shared a photo of the packaging, which shows the drink mix comes in four flavors: strawberry, orange, green apple, and grape.

The caption explains these are “little tubes of flavored powder that you mix in a standard sized bottle of water.” They’re low cal and have zero sugar, so we’re not sure how they taste, but if you want to drink the rainbow, soon you’ll have that chance.

Source: Delish