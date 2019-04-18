Statue of Johnny Cash To Go In U.S. Capitol

Johnny Cash is coming to Capitol Hill. A statue of the Man in Black is set to replace one of two Confederate statues in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.

Cash’s statue, along with a statue of civil rights icon Daisy Lee Gatson Bates, will take the place of statues of Arkansas attorney Uriah Milton Rose and former Arkansas Gov. James Paul Clarke. Each state is allowed to have two statues in the hall of the Capitol.

According to Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson the change is being made “to update the statues with representatives of our more recent history.”

Cash was a native of Arkansas. His daughter Rosanne Cash noted, “We're especially honored that a statue of my dad has been chosen to represent Arkansas in our nation's Capitol.”

