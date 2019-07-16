Subway Did A Gender Reveal Ad For New Sandwich

As if there weren’t already enough gender reveal parties in the world, now Subway is getting in on the trend, too. The sandwich chain’s new commercial uses a gender reveal party to announce a new line of sandwiches and they’re really committed to the theme.

In the ad, a couple stands by a sign that reads: “It’s a … Ciabatta sandwich!” And then people start cheering, dancing, and jumping around as if its an actual newborn swaddled in Subway’s green and yellow packaging, not a sub. But these “new arrivals” are actually a set of sandwich triplets:

The Italian with fresh mozzarella, Genoa salami, spinach, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, and balsamic.

The Chicken Pesto with rotisserie-style chicken, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and basil pesto.

And finally, the Garlic Steak and Provolone sub, which comes with shaved steak, “secret” Sub Spice Seasoning, and toppings like tomatoes, green peppers, and garlic aioli.

But unlike with a real baby, with Subway’s new arrivals, you can pick the size of your bundle of joy and walk away when you’ve had enough.

