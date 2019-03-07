Taylor Swift On Bullies, Her Mom’s Cancer, Security Concerns & More

Taylor Swift is turning 30 this year, and in a new essay for "Elle" she’s reflecting on the things she’s learned, and one of those things is how to deal with bullies. While she doesn’t name any of her bullies by name, it’s pretty apparent she’s talking about Kim Kardashian, because she mentions someone who started an “online hate campaign,” by calling her a “snake.”

“A few years ago, someone started an online hate campaign by calling me a snake on the Internet,” Swift writes. “The fact that so many people jumped on board with it led me to feeling lower than I’ve ever felt in my life.”

Taylor admits she was so low she considered quitting music, but instead came back with her album “Reputation,” and claimed the snake theme for herself. “I learned that disarming someone’s petty bullying can be as simple as learning to laugh,” she shares. “I can’t tell you how hard I had to keep from laughing every time my 63-foot inflatable cobra named Karyn appeared onstage in front of 60,000 screaming fans.”

Taylor gets quite candid on a variety of subjects in the essay, including:

Her mother’s cancer has returned. “Both of my parents have had cancer, and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again,” she writes. “It’s taught me that there are real problems and then there’s everything else. My mom’s cancer is a real problem.” She finally notes, “I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs. I give all of my worry, stress, and prayers to real problems now.”

The attacks at shows in Manchester and Las Vegas left her worried about security not only at her concerts, but in her real life. "I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds,” she writes. “Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I've ever had online. You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things."

On why she’s turned off her Instagram comments. “That way, I'm showing my friends and fans updates on my life, but I'm training my brain to not need the validation of someone telling me that I look [fire emojis],” she explains. “I'm also blocking out anyone who might feel the need to tell me to ‘go die in a hole ho’ while I'm having my coffee at nine in the morning."

She doesn't have to be "miserable" to create good music. "I'm really grateful to have learned this isn't true," she writes. "Finding happiness and inspiration at the same time has been really cool."

Tayler admits she used to use Sharpie as an eyeliner. She shares, “After my teen years and early twenties of sleeping in my makeup and occasionally using a Sharpie as eyeliner (DO NOT DO IT), I felt like I needed to start being nicer to my skin."

She no longer cares what the public thinks of her relationships. "Whether it was the general Internet consensus of who would be right for me, or what they thought was 'couples goals' based on a picture I posted on Instagram. That stuff isn't real," Swift says. "For an approval seeker like me, it was an important lesson for me to learn to have my OWN value system of what I actually want."

On being comfortable with her body. “I worked hard to retrain my brain that a little extra weight means curves, shinier hair, and more energy," she explains. "I think a lot of us push the boundaries of dieting, but taking it too far can be really dangerous.”

To check out more of Taylor’s revelations, click here.

Source: Elle