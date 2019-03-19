Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Families Approve Of Their Relationship

It certainly looks like Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s relationship is going strong, and apparently both star’s familes are happy with the relationship.

Sources tell “Us Weekly” that Taylor’s parents, “love Joe,” adding his, “family adores her.” In fact the insider insists that should the pair decide to make their relationship legal they, “have everyone’s blessing.”

So far there’s no word on whether the pair plan to get engaged, although previous reports suggest Joe “is very keen on proposing soon.” And if it happens, Taylor will certainly be thrilled. “He’s her dream guy,” the insider notes, “Taylor’s going to be over the moon.”

Source: Us Weekly