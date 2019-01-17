There Are Two New Diet Coke Flavors Out

It’s been a year since Diet Coke introduced us to their new line of fruit-infused sodas and now they’re back with two new flavors. The soft drink giant is following up it’s release of Ginger Lime and Feisty Cherry with some surprising flavors: Strawberry Guava and Blueberry Acai. Those who’ve tried the new beverages say Strawberry Guava - the “pink one” is “very sweet.” And word is the blueberry one has a “tropical” taste. These Diet Cokes come in the slim cans like last years fruity varieties and will be in stores this month as on-the-go singles and in eight-packs.