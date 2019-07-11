There's A Facebook Event That Calls For The Storming Of Area 51

I'm not one hundred percent sure the people who organized this Facebook event have really weighed the pros and cons of it. Storming Area 51 is a pretty bold move.

The best-case scenario in this plan is you get pepper-sprayed. The middle case is you get shot and go to prison. The worst case is you get vaporized by an alien.

That's not stopping over 200,000 from signing up though as someone created a Facebook event called "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us."

The plan is that people show up and basically rush Area 51 in Nevada to find out the truth about UFOs. Or, as the invitation says, quote, "Let's see them, aliens."

If you have no plans on Friday, September 20th at 3:00 A.M. and would be interested in attending, you can join the more than 200,000 other people who have already signed up.

Good Luck.

Source: Facebook