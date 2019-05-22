These Are The Hardest Words To Spell In The English Language

The Scripps National Spelling Bee kicks off next week, and most of us are bound to be impressed by the spelling abilities of the youngsters competing. There are likely going to be some really tough words, but have you ever thought about what are the absolute hardest words to spell? Well, now we have some answers.

The language-learning app Babbel and Merriam-Webster have teamed up to reveal the hardest words to spell in the English language, based on words that knocked out contestants in the final round of the Spelling Bee.

Turns out the most commonly misspelled words where those from nature and science, followed by those related to medicine, arts, politics and law. Words derived from the French were also particularly hard, as was those derived from German and Italian. The preliminary round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee is set for Monday - with the Primetime Finals set to air on Thursday, May 30th at 8:30pm ET on ESPN.

Among the hardest words to spell (click here for the complete list):

Bondieuserie [bohn-dyooz-ree]: banal and often shoddy religious art

Clafouti [cla-foo-tee]: a dessert consisting of a layer of fruit (such as cherries) topped with batter and baked

Drahthaar [DRAHT-har]: a dog of a German breed of wire-haired pointers

Bewusstseinslage [beh-VUST-zines-laggeh]: a state of consciousness or a feeling devoid of sensory components

Aalii (Hawaiian) [ah-LEE-ee]: an ornamental shrub or small tree of tropical to subtropical regions that has narrow, glossy leaves coated with a sticky substance when young and a fruit that is a winged, papery capsule

Coaming (English) [COH-ming]: the raised frame around a hatchway, skylight, or other opening in the deck of a ship to prevent water from running below

Minhag (Hebrew) [min-HAHG]: Jewish religious custom

Zenaida [zen-eye-da]: any bird of a genus of tropical American pigeons that has one species reaching the West Indies and formerly the Florida coast and one occurring in the southwestern United States

