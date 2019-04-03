Thomas Rhett’s Goal Is To Keep Growing

Thomas Rhett has enjoyed a lot of success in the past couple of years, but he isn’t satisfied with what he has.

The singer, who’ll release his new album “Center Point Road” on May 31st, says one of his biggest goals is to “just to keep growing.”

“I would love to just continue to every year be playing for more and more people,” he says “And that really is my end result and goal is just to play my show for as many people as humanly possible.”

Source: Thomas Rhett