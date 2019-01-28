Thomas Rhett’s Looking To Develop His Brand

Country stars these days are way more than just the music they release. Many develop a brand beyond just music, and that’s something that interests Thomas Rhett a great deal.

When looking at an artist to model his brand after, Thomas says Kenny Chesney is the perfect example.

“Kenny has to be the best person to learn from,” he says. “Because I watch Kenny’s show and I genuinely feel like I’m at the beach.” He adds, “You know he’s done it so well and I hope I can just continue to learn from him.”