Tim Horton’s “Mom-Sized Coffee” Knows What Moms Really Want

Tim Hortons knows what moms really want for Mother’s Day: MORE CAFFEINE. So they’ve created a special “Mom-sized” iced coffee that holds 52-ounces - which is almost enough to fill a coffee pot!

On Mother’s Day (this Sunday), moms can come in to a participating Tim Hortons (in Buffalo, Columbus, Detroit, Toledo, and New York City) and order an iced coffee and when they ask you what size, tell them “Mom-sized.”

It’s that easy and they won’t even make you show your kid to get one, they’ll take your word for it. They’re giving these enormous drinks away for free to any and all moms, even dog moms, while supplies last.

Source: The Takeout