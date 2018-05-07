“Today” Show Announces Summer Concert Series
Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker and more set for Rockefeller Plaza shows
May 7, 2018
The “Today” show will once again be hosting some great concerts on Rockefeller Plaza in New York this summer. The morning show’s annual Citi Concert Series will kick off May 15th with Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Lady Antebellum, Keith Urban and more set for shows.
Check out the lineup below:
May 15th – Meghan Trainor
May 25th – Darius Rucker
June 8th - Kelly Clarkson
June 12th – Dierks Bentley
June 25th – Dan + Shay
July 6th: Lady Antebellum
August 2nd: Keith Urban
August 17th: Cole Swindell
Source: Today