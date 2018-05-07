“Today” Show Announces Summer Concert Series

The “Today” show will once again be hosting some great concerts on Rockefeller Plaza in New York this summer. The morning show’s annual Citi Concert Series will kick off May 15th with Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Lady Antebellum, Keith Urban and more set for shows.

Check out the lineup below:

May 15th – Meghan Trainor

May 25th – Darius Rucker

June 8th - Kelly Clarkson

June 12th – Dierks Bentley

June 25th – Dan + Shay

July 6th: Lady Antebellum

August 2nd: Keith Urban

August 17th: Cole Swindell

Source: Today