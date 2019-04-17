Track List For “Game Of Thrones”–Inspired Album Revealed

A new album of songs inspired by HBO’s “Game of Thrones” drops April 26th, and the track list for the record has just been announced.

“For The Throne” features such artists as The Weeknd, Ellie Goulding, SZA, Travis Scott, Maren Morris, The National, Muse’s Matt Bellamy,Mumford & Sons and more. Check out the track list below:

-"Kingdom Of One" – Maren Morris

-"Power Is Power" – SZA, The Weeknd & Travis Scott

-"Nightshade" – The Lumineers

-"Hollow Crown" – Ellie Goulding

-"Baptize Me" – X Ambassadors feat. Jacob Banks

-"Too Many Gods" – A$AP Rocky & Joey Bada$$

-"Turn On Me" – The National

-"From The Grave" – James Arthur

-"Me Traicionaste" – ROSALÍA feat. A.CHAL

-"When I Lie (Remix)" – Lil Peep feat. Ty Dolla $ign

-"Love Can Kill" – Lennon Stella

-"Wolf At Your Door" – Chloe x Halle

-"Devil In Your Eye" – Mumford & Sons

-"Pray (High Valyrian)" – Matt Bellamy

Source: Billboard