We’re Headed for A Popcorn Shortage

Here’s some bad news for popcorn lovers and moviegoers – your favorite snack will be scarce this year. The Midwest has been dealing with relentless rains that have been wiping out crops… and that includes popcorn.

An estimated 30 to 40-percent of the country’s popcorn fields went unplanted this spring as a result of the record-breaking rains. And those that were planted? They aren’t growing well.

But don’t worry, your local theater probably isn’t going to run out of popcorn… but it may be a little more pricey. Prices may reportedly rise by “10 to 20 percent” because of the shortage.

Source: UPI