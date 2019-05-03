Weird News: Man Arrested For Robbing The Same Dairy Queen Twice in the Same Day

Maybe this guy just really likes Peanut Buster Parfaits but on Monday night, a man stormed into a Dairy Queen in Pueblo, Colorado. He had several guns on him and got all of the cash from the register. He tried to carjack someone to get away, but he failed, so he took off running and got away before the cops could find him. He might have actually gotten away with the robbery except for the fact that two hours later, he went back to rob the same Dairy Queen again. Only this time he tried to carjack a getaway car again but failed again as well. So he ran away on foot, again only this time, the cops set up a perimeter and they were able to catch him.

It turns out he's a 37-year-old guy named Levi Roberts and he's been charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, and felony menacing.