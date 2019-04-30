Weird News: Passengers Grossed Out As Man Shaves His Head During Flight

Not sure what you would do if the guy you were sitting next to on a flight busted out the hair trimmers and started shaving off his hair but passengers on a recent United Airlines flight were pretty disgusted.

An Instagram video featuring a man buzzing his head while seated in the business class section of what is being reported as a United Airlines flight has received much attention. Especially since a pair of flight attendants can be seen walking past the man in the clip and don’t seem to be bothered by what he's doing.

Some viewers laughed it off while others were disgusted by the act and wonder what the airline was thinking allowing this guy to do it at his seat and not in the bathroom.