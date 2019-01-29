Were This Year's GRAMMY Winners Leaked?

January 29, 2019
Frank Williams Jr.

© Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

Categories: 
Country
Features
Music
Shows

Well, here's a bit of weird news. While the GRAMMYs don’t happen until February 10th, one Twitter account yesterday claimed the winners were briefly leaked on the GRAMMYs own website. The Twitter feed, @everyday4you, was first to report of the leak, claiming news of the winners came from Russia - the Twitter handle even claims to be positioned in Russia. They also posted video they claimed shows the winners revealed on the site...

SO, who is allegedly going to take home the trophies in two weeks? 

Song of the Year — “Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradey Cooper

Record of the Year — “I Like It” – Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Album of the Year — “H.E.R.” – H.E.R.

Best New Artist — Chloe x Halle

Best Pop Solo — "Colors" - Beck

Best Pop Duo/Group — "The Middle" - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Best Pop Album - "reputation" - Taylor Swift

Best Country Album — "From A Room: Vol 2" - Chris Stapleton 

Best Country Song — "Break Up In he End" - Cole Swindell 

Best Country Solo Performance — "Wouldn't It Be Great" - Loretta Lynn 

Best Soundtrack — "Black Panther"

Best Rap Song — "Gods Plan" - Drake

Best Rap Album — "Astroworld" - Travis Scott 

Best Rap Performance — "Be Careful" - Cardi B  

Best R&B Song — "Feels Like Summer" - Childish Gambino 

Best R&B Performance — "All The Stars" - Kendrick Lamar & SZA 

Best R&B Album — "H.E.R."  - H.E.R.

 Best Rock Peformance — "Four Out Of Five" - Arctic Monkeys 

Best Rock Album — "MANIA" - Fall Out Boy 

Best R&B Performance — "Summer" - The Carters

Within hours of the "leak" hitting, the Recording Academy insisted the report was bogus.  "There is no legitimacy to this," a Recording Academy spokesperson tells Billboard. "Awards results are not shared, even with Recording Academy staff members, until the day of the Grammy Awards ceremony, when names of the recipients are delivered by [accounting firm] Deloitte in sealed envelopes."

Source: Billboard

 

Tags: 
2019 GRAMMY Awards