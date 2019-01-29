Were This Year's GRAMMY Winners Leaked?

Well, here's a bit of weird news. While the GRAMMYs don’t happen until February 10th, one Twitter account yesterday claimed the winners were briefly leaked on the GRAMMYs own website. The Twitter feed, @everyday4you, was first to report of the leak, claiming news of the winners came from Russia - the Twitter handle even claims to be positioned in Russia. They also posted video they claimed shows the winners revealed on the site...

SO, who is allegedly going to take home the trophies in two weeks?

Song of the Year — “Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradey Cooper

Record of the Year — “I Like It” – Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Album of the Year — “H.E.R.” – H.E.R.

Best New Artist — Chloe x Halle

Best Pop Solo — "Colors" - Beck

Best Pop Duo/Group — "The Middle" - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Best Pop Album - "reputation" - Taylor Swift

Best Country Album — "From A Room: Vol 2" - Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song — "Break Up In he End" - Cole Swindell

Best Country Solo Performance — "Wouldn't It Be Great" - Loretta Lynn

Best Soundtrack — "Black Panther"

Best Rap Song — "Gods Plan" - Drake

Best Rap Album — "Astroworld" - Travis Scott

Best Rap Performance — "Be Careful" - Cardi B

Best R&B Song — "Feels Like Summer" - Childish Gambino

Best R&B Performance — "All The Stars" - Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Best R&B Album — "H.E.R." - H.E.R.

Best Rock Peformance — "Four Out Of Five" - Arctic Monkeys

Best Rock Album — "MANIA" - Fall Out Boy

Best R&B Performance — "Summer" - The Carters

Within hours of the "leak" hitting, the Recording Academy insisted the report was bogus. "There is no legitimacy to this," a Recording Academy spokesperson tells Billboard. "Awards results are not shared, even with Recording Academy staff members, until the day of the Grammy Awards ceremony, when names of the recipients are delivered by [accounting firm] Deloitte in sealed envelopes."

Source: Billboard