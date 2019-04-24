Willie Nelson's Wellness Brand Adding More CBD Products

Willie Nelson is adding some new products to his health-and-wellness brand Willie’s Remedy.

The brand first introduced a hemp-infused coffee back in February, and now they’re adding a double strength version of the coffee, with 15 mg of CBD oil per eight ounce cup. In additionthey're adding Willie’s Remedy Hemp Oil Tincture, which can be added to food or drinks, and comes in 10 mg and 25 mg formulations.

As for the coffee, Willie’s wife Annie, notes, “There are no added chemicals, preservatives or binding agents — it’s a pure, plant-enriched coffee.”

Source: Rolling Stone