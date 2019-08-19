Woman Thought She Had Kidney Stones, Has Triplets Instead

A woman was in for the shock of her life after she was rushed to a hospital for what she thought was kidney stones. Only it wasn't kidney stones she would be passing on this night. She ended up giving birth to triplets.

Dannette Giltz is from South Dakota and she had no idea she was pregnant as she did not feel any movement or experience any morning sickness during her pregnancy. She says that she started to get really bad pains in her back and side and thought for sure they were kidney stones.

She eventually was rushed to the hospital because she thought the stones needed to be broken up. Instead, she told by the doctors that she was 34-weeks pregnant. And the surprises didn't stop there as they originally thought she was going to have twins but turns out there was a third baby making its way out.

They were born within four minutes of each other and each weighed around four pounds. Dannette and her husband, Austin, had two girls and a boy and them Blaze, Gypsy and Nikki.