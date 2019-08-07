This Year’s Unhealthiest Chain Restaurant Dishes

If you’re trying to eat healthy, the 2019 list of the unhealthiest dishes sold at chain restaurants is here to tell you what to avoid. The annual report from the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CPSI), called the Xtreme Eating Awards, includes menu items containing between 1,500 and 2,300 calories, and at least a day’s worth of sugar, salt, sodium, or saturated fat.

Among this year’s eight “winners” are Sonic’s Oreo Peanut Butter Master Shake, which has 1,720-calories, 48 grams of saturated fat and an estimated 62 grams of added sugar. CPSI says it’s the equivalent of eating “15 Oreos blended with a cup of lard.” Topgolf’s Injectable Donut Holes, make the list and have 1,900 calories, 37 grams of saturated fat, 1,800 milligrams of sodium, and an estimated 100 grams of added sugar per order.

Also on the list is Cracker Barrel’s Country Boy Breakfast, which comes with three eggs, fried apples, hash browns, grits, sirloin steak, a choice of two pork chops or country ham, as well as biscuits with gravy, butter and jam. It’s got 4,730 mg of sodium, more than twice the daily limit recommended by the FDA. The only item with more sodium is Jimmy John’s 16-inch Gargantuan sandwich, made with five-meats and clocking in 7,720 milligrams of sodium.

And you probably wouldn’t take down 11 Krispy Kreme glazed doughnuts in one sitting, but the list calls out the Cheesecake Factory’s Cinnamon Roll Pancakes as the equivalent of that. With 2,040 calories, 51 grams of saturated fat and about 137 grams of added sugar after adding the icing and butter-infused syrup, this dish has a day’s worth of calories and nearly three-days worth of added sugar.

Other offenders who made the list include:

-Dave and Buster’s Chicken and Waffle Sliders

-Chili’s five-meat Boss Burger

-Maggiano’s Today and Tomorrow Pastas

Source: People