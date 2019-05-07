This Year's Most Anticipated Summer Movies

Summer is almost upon us, and that means movies are coming in hot. According to Atom Tickets’ fan survey, the new “Spider-Man,” “John Wick,” “X-Men,” “Lion King” and “Toy Story” movies top the list of the most anticipated summer flicks.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” starring Tom Holland and Zendaya has fans’ attention in particular, topping multiple of Atom Tickets’ lists, including “most anticipated summer movie,” “most anticipated family movie,” and “most anticipated action/adventure movie.”

“The recent ‘Avengers: Endgame’ box office success unleashed a summer frenzy that will be further ignited by a strong slate of blockbuster movies fans want to see in theaters,” says a rep for Atom Tickets. “We believe this summer could be a bit tipping point for digital ticketing.”

Here’s the top 10 most anticipated summer movies:

Top 10 Overall Most Anticipated Summer Movies

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

“The Lion King”

“John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum”

“Dark Phoenix”

“Toy Story 4”

“Aladdin”

“Men In Black International”

“Pokemon: Detective Pikachu”

“It Chapter 2”

“Godzilla: King Of The Monsters”

Most Anticipated Action/Adventure Summer Movies

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

“John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum”

“Dark Phoenix”

“Men In Black International”

“Hobbs & Shaw”

Most Anticipated Family Summer Movies

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

“The Lion King”

“Toy Story 4”

“Aladdin”

“The Secret Life of Pets 2”

Source: Atom Tickets