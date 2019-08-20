You Can NOW Get Paid To Tailgate At College Football Games

If tailgating at football games was your favorite part of college, now’s your chance to relive your glory days. CheapTickets is searching for the first-ever “Tailgate Tourist” in a new contest and the lucky winner will get to travel to five NCAA games and experience the traditions of some of the best college towns in the country. And they’ll even get to bring a friend along.

To enter the contest, you’ll need to answer two questions by August 30th: “Which college football city do you most want to tailgate in this season?” and “What is your favorite tailgate dish?” You also have to be at least 21 years old and a U.S. resident to enter, but the chosen tailgater will win travel for two, plus a $1,500 ticket stipend to head to football games in these cities:

-Athens, Georgia

-Austin, Texas

-Columbus, Ohio

-Raleigh, North Carolina

-Seattle, Washington.

Source: Delish