You Can Now Get Your Masters In Marijuana

Who would ever have thought that one day we could enroll in college and get our Masters Degree in weed? That's exactly what's happening at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy.

The university has launched the nation’s first master’s program to train students about the science and policies of medical marijuana. While most of the classes are online, the two-year program is designed for health care practitioners, scientists, regulators, dispensary owners, and industry professionals.

The university said in a news release that students who complete the program will be better equipped to contribute to research and policy decisions related to cannabis. Classes begin August 26th.

Source: CBSNEWS