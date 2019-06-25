You Can Now Get Your Masters In Marijuana

June 25, 2019
Frank Williams Jr.
Categories: 
Features
Shows

Who would ever have thought that one day we could enroll in college and get our Masters Degree in weed?  That's exactly what's happening at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy.

The university has launched the nation’s first master’s program to train students about the science and policies of medical marijuana. While most of the classes are online, the two-year program is designed for health care practitioners, scientists, regulators, dispensary owners, and industry professionals.

The university said in a news release that students who complete the program will be better equipped to contribute to research and policy decisions related to cannabis. Classes begin August 26th.

 

Source: CBSNEWS

Tags: 
marijuana

Recent Podcast Audio
Grunwald Goes DJ Walking At The Hoedown WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To John Rich WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To Eddie Montgomerey WYCDFM: On-Demand
Walk. Ride. Rodeo. - Rob and Holly talk to the inspiration behind the movie WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Get An Update On Lil Grey From The Howell Nature Center WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk With Kelsea Ballerini WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes