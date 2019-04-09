Franzia's New 'Little Franz' Boxed Wines Are Basically Adult Juice Boxes

(99.5 WYCD) -- The days of wine being associated with high class and even higher cost are officially over...and forever.

According to Delish, Franzia announced the launch of their new line of mini wines-dubbed "Little Franz"-and the Rosé, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio/Colombard, and Crisp White sippers are basically the adult equivalent of a juice box.

Which is, well, awesome. But here's the real kicker: The 500 mL packaging holds a whopping three glasses.

The Little Franz collection is part of the company's new "Franz for Life" campaign—an advertising strategy intended to elevate the brand.

Elite Daily reports the Little Franz roll out is already underway and will hit liquor shelves this month. See you in the wine aisle!