(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Dairy Queen To Celebrate Summer With Free Ice Cream

June 20, 2019
Categories: 
Features

(99.5 WYCD) -- The start of summer just got sweeter!

On Friday, June 21 Dairy Queen is celebrating summer with free ice cream.

Using the Dairy Queen mobile app, ice cream lovers can get a free small regular or dipped cone with any purchase.

The offer also includes the restaurant’s season flavor, Dreamscicle, a combination between orange and vanilla flavors with a crunchy coating.

The offer is only valid using the DQ mobile app, click here to download. 

Tags: 
Free Ice Cream Cones
Free Dairy Queen Ice Cream Cone
Free Ice Cream Cone At Dairy Queen
Free Ice Cream

Recent Podcast Audio
Grunwald Goes DJ Walking At The Hoedown WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To John Rich WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To Eddie Montgomerey WYCDFM: On-Demand
Walk. Ride. Rodeo. - Rob and Holly talk to the inspiration behind the movie WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Get An Update On Lil Grey From The Howell Nature Center WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk With Kelsea Ballerini WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes