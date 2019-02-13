'Frozen 2' Teaser Trailer Offers First Look At Disney's Animated Sequel

(99.5 WYCD) -- It's been over five years since Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and Kristoff sang and danced their way into our hearts, but the gang are all back now for a second adventure.

On Wednesday (Feb. 13), Disney unveiled the first teaser trailer for "Frozen 2," which can be viewed below.

Video of Frozen 2 | Official Teaser Trailer

Helmed by returning directors, Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, the sequel reunites the original cast of Idinia Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), Josh Gad (Olaf), and Jonathan Groff (Kristoff). Joining them will be Evan Rachel Wood ("Westworld") and Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us").

"Frozen 2" blows in November 22.