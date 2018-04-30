Fruit Forces University Evacuation

(WYCD) Gas leaks are no laughing manner. But noxious fumes from fruit are hilarious.

Five hundred students and staff were evacuated from a university in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday after the smell of gas was reported at the campus library.

Fire fighters and specialists searched for the source of the odor, according to Time. Stashed inside a cupboard they found a rotting durian.

Durians, which have been called the king of fruits, are generally unpleasant smelling, usually likened to the scent of rotting trash or gym socks. Somehow though, the fruit, which is banned from the Singapore subway system, is beloved for its creamy and sweet interior.