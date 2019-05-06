Somehow A Starbucks Coffee Cup Appeared On 'Game Of Thrones'

(99.5 WYCD) -- The Mother of Dragons, Breaker of Chains and … sipper of lattes?

On Sunday, Eagle-eyed (Three-eyed raven-eyed?) "Game of Thrones" fans noticed something out of place in front of Daenerys Targaryen during a feast scene in the fourth episode of the final season of the epic fantasy show -- a Starbucks coffee cup.

The label is muddled in shadow and flickering candle light, but it’s hard to mistake the iconic green circle on the center of the cup.

For a show that is so meticulous in detail, the oversight is pretty hilarious. You bet the internet noticed.

That's a pumpkin spice latte pic.twitter.com/fPThGIWJPW — Walt (@UberKryptonian) May 6, 2019

when you want to be ruler of the seven kingdoms but all anyone wants to talk about is the Starbucks cup you left on the table pic.twitter.com/MOOwXm08nw — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 6, 2019

the starbucks cup in the #GamesOfThrones scene really makes the perfect representation for what this season is: a joke, a circus. we have to laugh. pic.twitter.com/aV0MvnOh1J — ju (@wildtargaryen) May 6, 2019

ok everyone knows there are errors in productions sometimes but how in the world can a show with as huge a budget and staff as GOT leave a starbucks cup IN THE MIDDLE OF A FRAME? — Beth -- (@PencilApocalyps) May 6, 2019

LOL I saw the Starbucks cup at Winterfell. Giant’s milk latte extra hot for Dany! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/1h7aIwGLbR — ΛRLO (@ArloCordova) May 6, 2019

That Winterfell starbucks cashier ain't ready to write Dany's name on her coffee cup #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/N4ktWH1NlJ — Joseph (@TheGeneralSYD) May 6, 2019

Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains, and Drinker of Pumpkin Spice pic.twitter.com/BOPdolRhXz — Ira Madison III (@ira) May 6, 2019

There are two more episodes left of the beloved fantasy epic on HBO, each clocking in at around 1 hour 20 minutes.