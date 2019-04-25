'Game Of Thrones' Episode 3 Set To Be The LONGEST EVER

(99.5 WYCD) -- It's going to be a long weekend if you are both an "Avengers" fan AND a "Game of Thrones" fan.

Episode 3 of Game of Thrones, airing this Sunday will be the longest episode ever!

The episode, which will cover the Battle of Winterfell, will clock in at 1 hour and 22 minutes.

That record was previously held by the Season 7 finale, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” which clocked in at exactly 80 minutes.

Check out the trailer for Sunday's episode below: