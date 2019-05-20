A Water Bottle Snuck Into The 'Game Of Thrones" Finale

(99.5 WYCD) -- The convenience stores of Westeros have done good business in recent weeks.

[WARNING: THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS SPOILERS FROM "GAME OF THRONES">

In the last episode, titled, "The Iron Throne," viewers spotted a plastic water bottle behind the legs one of the characters Samwell Tarly, played by John Bradley. Eight years of fighting for the Iron Throne can leave you a bit parched, after all.

The mistake followed another blunder earlier in the season, in which fans spotted a clearly out-of-place modern coffee cup on a table next to the character Daenerys Targaryen.

The scene came around the 46-minute mark of the episode.

It's not just there, I actually found the second water bottle next to Ser Davos. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rZHqiWmDU4 — Bala Yogesh (@Yo_Bala) May 20, 2019

The latest gaffe creates a new headache for HBO, which handled the coffee cup incident deftly, with a lighthearted statement.

"The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea," the company said.

News from Winterfell.



The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea. pic.twitter.com/ypowxGgQRl — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) May 6, 2019

The final season of the worldwide phenomenon has received underwhelming reviews and a frosty reception from many longtime fans, who complain the show has been rushed.

For some, this latest modern intrusion only made things worse.

More than a million people have signed a petition urging showrunners to "remake 'Game of Thrones' Season 8 with competent writers."